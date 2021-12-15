Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 6,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,787. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

