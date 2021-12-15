Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.