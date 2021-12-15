State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

