Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,613 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.