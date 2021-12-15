VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 268,952 shares.The stock last traded at $20.83 and had previously closed at $20.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 335,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

