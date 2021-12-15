State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

