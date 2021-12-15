Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,015 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.