Manchester Financial Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

