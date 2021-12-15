-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Verona Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verona Pharma.

VRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 189,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.48. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

