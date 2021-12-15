Zacks: Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,858 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded down $6.45 on Friday, reaching $234.55. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.78 and its 200-day moving average is $307.62. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.21 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a twelve month low of $219.40 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

