$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

