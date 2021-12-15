Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Issues Earnings Results

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zedge had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.

ZDGE opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

