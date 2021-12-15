Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 676.9% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 257,775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of PSC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.