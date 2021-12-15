Stacks Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $52.07 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00189597 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00120108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.81 or 0.07975938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,470,554 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

