Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

