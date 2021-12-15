York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Down 1.8%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

