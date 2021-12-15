Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 200.4% in November

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the November 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RELI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

In related news, CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc acquired 19,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $50,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

