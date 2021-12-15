Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $238,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

