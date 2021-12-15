The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.