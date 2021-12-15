Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
PKE stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
