Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

PKE stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 million, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

