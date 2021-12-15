Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (GPOVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:GPOVY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

