Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (GPOVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0397 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
OTCMKTS:GPOVY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. Grupo Carso has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.
Grupo Carso Company Profile
