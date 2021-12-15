Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3105 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
