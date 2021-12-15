Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3105 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

