Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years.

BGB stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

