Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after buying an additional 2,056,092 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

