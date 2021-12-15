Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $128,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

