Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 25.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,636.08.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,354.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,494.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.71. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

