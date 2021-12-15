Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,650 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

