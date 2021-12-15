Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,353,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.