Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $56,994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

