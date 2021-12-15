Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $476,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after buying an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $754.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $800.29 and a 200 day moving average of $773.77. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $459.48 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.