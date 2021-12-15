Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99.

