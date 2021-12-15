Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of BR opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $170.31.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.