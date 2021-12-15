Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

