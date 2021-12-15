Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in LKQ by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in LKQ by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

