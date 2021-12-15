Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,347 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.