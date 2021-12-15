Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.