Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.07 and a one year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

