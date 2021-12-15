Aspiriant LLC Takes $248,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $105,435,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

