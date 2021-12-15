Aspiriant LLC Sells 980 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

