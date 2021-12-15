Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $6,307,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 109.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in fuboTV by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 5,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FUBO stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. Research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

