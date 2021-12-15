Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

