Origin Sport Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $200,590.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00078238 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

