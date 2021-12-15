ZeroSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $841,650.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $841,650.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00199878 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

