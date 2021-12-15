Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Centene by 6.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Centene by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 190.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

