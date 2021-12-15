Aspiriant LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

