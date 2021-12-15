Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,381.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,444.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3,429.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

