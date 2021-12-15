Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

