Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.