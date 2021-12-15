Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.
In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,899,000 after buying an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after buying an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
