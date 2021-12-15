First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $108.79 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.49.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.