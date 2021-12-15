Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APEN shares. Stephens started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEN opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

